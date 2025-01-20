Kanker, January 19: A man and his son were killed, and two others sustained injuries when a sloth bear attacked them in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday on a hill near Dongarkatta village under the Korar forest range, a forest official said. He said the bear first attacked Suklal Darro (45) and Ajju Kureti (22) when they had gone to collect wood in the forest on Jailnkasa Hill.

While Darro died on the spot, Kureti sustained serious injuries, he said. The official said forest and police personnel reached the spot, and the injured man was shifted to a hospital, he said. Bear Attack in Tripura: Wild Bear Attacks Man Attending Jhum Field, Inflicts Severe Injuries on Victim’s Face; Kanchanpur Resident Battles for Life in Hospital.

Father-Son Duo Mauled to Death by Sloth Bear at Korar Forest (Viewer Discretion Required)

भालू ने बाप-बेटे पर अटैक किया और उन दोनों की जान चली गई !! भालू के बाप बेटे पर हमले का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से हो रहा वायरल !! छत्तीसगढ़ के कांकेर से दर्दनाक खबर सामने आई है, यहां जंगल में एक भालू ने बाप-बेटे पर हमला किया, जिसमें दोनों की मौत हो गई है !! आक्रामक भालू ने… pic.twitter.com/RGyzodEYmg — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) January 20, 2025

Bear Attack in Chhattisgarh

When forest personnel and locals were removing Darro's body, the animal attacked again, killing Darro's father, Shankar Darro, he said. Forest guard Narayan Yadav also sustained injuries on his hands in the attack, he said. Authorities later used JCBs to remove the bodies from the forest, the official said. Bear Attack in Rajasthan: 35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Attack by Wild Animal in Pali While Collecting Wood.

Forest personnel have been deployed in the area to track the bear's movements, and villagers have been advised not to venture into the forest, he added.