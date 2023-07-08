In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man was allegedly caught raping a cow in Kanpur. The accused identified as Brijesh Kumar Mishra (57) was arrested by the police after the CCTV footage of the incident came to light. The entire act of the accused was caught on camera. The 18-second video clip shows the man raping a cow as his act gets caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area. After the incident came to light, Mishra was arrested by the Gujaini police station for allegedly trying to misbehave with a cow. Police officials said that this was not the first time that the accused has been arrested, They said that Mishra is a habitual offender, who has engaged in acts of unnatural sex with two to three animals in the past. Bestiality Horror in Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified Man Booked for Unnatural Sex With Cow in Bhopal After Video Goes Viral.

Man Caught on Camera Raping Cow

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)