A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur today, November 19. According to the news agency IANS, the blaze erupted in a hotel, Thakur Sweets House, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Soon after the incident came to light, fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and began dousing operations. It is reported that the firefighters safely evacuated around 12 to 15 people living in the upper portion of the hotel. So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident. A video of the incident showing the hotel engulfed in flames has also surfaced online. Kanpur Fire: Blaze Engulfs Panki Metro Depot in UP, Firefighters Rush to Site (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Erupts in Thakur Sweets House Hotel in Kanpur

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in a hotel Thakur Sweets House. As soon as the information was received, fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot. The firefighters safely evacuated around 12 to 15 people living in the upper portion of the hotel. No casualties were… pic.twitter.com/zJd17AtzxU — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2025

