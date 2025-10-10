A massive fire broke out at the Panki Metro depot late on October 10, destroying metro materials and equipment. Local police and the fire brigade rushed to the site to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway. A video shared by news agency IANS shows thick smoke rising from the depot and orange flames engulfing the building. Firefighters are working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby areas. Kanpur Scooty Blast: CCTV Video Captures Exact Moment 2 Scooters Exploded in Mishri Bazaar, 8 Injured.

Fire Breaks Out at Panki Metro Depot in Kanpur

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out at the Panki Metro depot, destroying metro materials. Local police and fire brigade reached the site and are trying to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet unknown; further details are awaited pic.twitter.com/4K0vKC7n95 — IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

