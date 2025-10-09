Eight people were injured in a massive explosion at a shop in Mishri Bazaar, Moolganj area of Kanpur on Wednesday evening. CCTV footage shows the blast originating from under stacked cartons outside the store at 6:50 PM. A man was seen sitting near the entrance as the explosion destroyed two parked scooters and damaged nearby shops. A woman suffered severe burns and was rushed to a hospital by shopkeepers. In total, two injured have been discharged, four are undergoing treatment locally, and two severely injured victims were moved to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. Police suspect illegal firecrackers stored in the shop caused the blast. Following an overnight operation, authorities seized firecrackers from over a dozen shops and detained around 20 people. Kanpur Blast: 6 Injured After 2 Scooters Explode in Uttar Pradesh’s Mishri Bazar, Forensic Teams Begin Probe (Watch Videos).

Kanpur Blast Video

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sanjay Tripathi ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

