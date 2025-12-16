In a shocking incident, an eight-month pregnant woman alleged that she was assaulted and illegally extorted by a staff member during a routine hospital visit in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The victim, Rukhsar, who had gone to Kanpur Medical College for a check-up on Monday, December 15, claimed that Rohit Yadav, a college employee, demanded INR 500 from her family and attacked her husband when they refused. She alleged that when she objected, the accused kicked her in the abdomen, causing her to collapse. Rukhsar further claimed that she was denied a medical examination at a community health centre after an alleged intervention from senior officials, before Minister of State Pratibha Shukla stepped in to ensure her examination. Her husband has also accused the staff member of running an extortion racket on campus with administrative backing. Satna Shocker: Injured Patient Vomits in Ambulance, Wife Forced To Clean Vehicle in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Pregnant Woman Kicked at Kanpur Medical College During Routine Check-Up

कानपुर मेड‍िकल कॉलेज में रूटीन चेकअप के ल‍िए आई 8 महीने की गर्भवती रुकसार को रोहित यादव ने लात मार दी। रोह‍ित मेड‍िकल कॉलेज के प्र‍िंस‍िपल का बहुत खास माना जाता है। उस पर वसूली के भी आरोप हैं। पीड़‍िता थाने गई तो उसे मेडिकल के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र अकबरपुर भेजा गया।… pic.twitter.com/S8oopJH4b6 — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Mithilesh Dhar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)