A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh today, November 29. According to news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at a garment factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A video of the incident showing the garment factory being engulfed in flames has also gone viral on social media. Kanpur Fire: Firefighters Safely Evacuate 12-15 People After Massive Blaze Erupts in Thakur Sweets House Hotel in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at garment factory in Kanpur. Fire tenders on the spot. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/GA7XtVCwwN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Official X Account of PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

