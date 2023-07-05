A video of a man carrying his mother and water from the sacred Ganga River in Haridwar is going viral on social media. The 11-second video clip shows a man carrying his mother on one shoulder and the water of the river Ganga on the other shoulder in Haridwar. The heartwarming video of the man carrying his mother and gang water on his shoulders is winning hearts online. While many netizens lauded the man for his efforts some expressed anger saying that both are suffering. Meanwhile, the Kanwar Yatra began on Tuesday, July 4 with Shiva devotees from across the country making a beeline for Haridwar to collect holy water from the Ganga. Kanwar Yatra 2023: DMRC Issues Warning After Video of Kanwariyas Dancing in Delhi Metro Train Goes Viral on Social Media.

Man Carries Mother and Ganga Water on Shoulders

Kanwar Yatra 2023: A youth carries his mother on one shoulder and water of the river Ganga on the other shoulder in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/83vuUxVT83 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 4, 2023

