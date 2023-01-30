The Assam police on Monday seized 1280 bottles of cough syrup from a truck in Karimganj, ANI reported. According to the reports, the market value of seized cough syrup bottles is approximately Rs 6.50 lakhs. "Apprehended the truck driver Mukesh Yadav. Case filed & further probe underway," Churaibari police post In-Charge Niranjan Das said. Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.05 Cr Seized in Manipur's Chandel.

1280 Bottles of Cough Syrup Seized:

Karimganj, Assam| 1280 bottles of cough syrup discovered from a truck. Market value of seized cough syrup bottles is approximately Rs 6.50 lakhs. Apprehended the truck driver Mukesh Yadav. Case filed & further probe underway: Niranjan Das, In-Charge of Churaibari police post pic.twitter.com/JTpKDODTml — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)