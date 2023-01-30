Chandel (Manipur) [India], January 29 (ANI): Thwarting a drug smuggling attempt, Assam Rifles seized nearly 12 packets each of 525 grams of Brown Sugar drugs worth Rs 1.05 crores from Khudengthabi in Chandel districts of Manipur on Saturday, as per an official statement.

Based on intelligence input, the Tengnoupal Battalion of Headquarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles(South) in collaboration with the Manipur police conducted a search operation.

According to an official statement, multiple teams were launched by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police after the security forces received intelligence input about the smuggling of Brown Sugar Drugs in Khudengthabi village.

The recovered narcotic drugs were handed over to Moreh Police for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, the Modi Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles(South) apprehended one individual with 2.918kg Brown sugar worth Rs 5.83 crore on January 27, as per an official statement.

Based on specific input, troops of the Modi Battalion along with a team from Tengnoupal Police Station launched a Mobile Vehicle Check Post in Larong Khunao village of Tengnoupal district, which led to the seizure of 2.918 Kg of brown sugar in 70 soap cases and apprehension of one person. The contraband was hidden in the fuel tank of a car.

The apprehended individual along with brown sugar and the vehicle was handed over to Tengnoupal police for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

