The Congress leaders on Saturday lashed out at the BJP government in Karnataka over the recent Bitcoin scandal. The party dubbed it as the 'India’s biggest ever Bitcoin Scam Coverup'. Party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala asked that why were Interpol, NIA, ED and SFIO kept in the dark till the very end? while releasing Congress' statement regarding the incident.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls It a Cover-Up for 'Someone’s Fake Big Ego'

Bitcoin Scam is big. But Bitcoin Scam Cover-up is much bigger. Because it has to cover up someone’s fake big ego. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 13, 2021

Randeep Singh Surjewala Releases Party's Official Statement Regarding Bitcoin Scam:

India’s biggest ever “Bitcoin Scam Coverup” under the Karnataka BJP Government! Intrigue, Whitewash, Concealment, Deception smack of a deep-rooted conspiracy! Why were Interpol/NIA/ED/SFIO kept in the dark till the very end? Our Statement-: pic.twitter.com/l9BeIZU436 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 13, 2021

Congress asks that why were investigating agencies kept in dark?

India’s biggest ever “Bitcoin Scam Coverup” under the Karnataka BJP Government! Why were Interpol/NIA/ED/SFIO kept in the dark till the very end? pic.twitter.com/ti8jmZBfBk — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)