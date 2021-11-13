The Congress leaders on Saturday lashed out at the BJP government in Karnataka over the recent Bitcoin scandal. The party dubbed it as the 'India’s biggest ever Bitcoin Scam Coverup'.  Party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala asked that why were Interpol, NIA, ED and SFIO kept in the dark till the very end? while releasing Congress' statement regarding the incident.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls It a Cover-Up for 'Someone’s Fake Big Ego'

Randeep Singh Surjewala Releases Party's Official Statement Regarding Bitcoin Scam:

Congress asks that why were investigating agencies kept in dark?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)