Karnataka reports 35,297 new COVID-19 cases, 34,057 recoveries and 344 fatalities today.

Active cases 5,93,078

Karnataka reports 35,297 new #COVID19 cases, 34,057 recoveries and 344 fatalities today Active cases 5,93,078 pic.twitter.com/uA0a1WH1Hh — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)