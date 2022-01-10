A 33-year-old man allegedly set a bank on fire in Karnataka’s Haveri district on Sunday. Reportedly, the man had submitted an application to secure a loan from the bank in the Haveri district. However, the bank rejected his application as his CIBIL score was low, which made him very upset. Later he set the bank on fire. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of IPC, police said.

