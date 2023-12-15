The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Government of Karnataka over the reported incident of stripping and beating of a woman in Belagavi district. The commission also sought a report within four weeks and decided to send its team for a spot enquiry. "The contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim woman. The purported act, as reported, seems to have a stereotyped patriarchal approach, which is a clear demonstration of the violation of the right to life and dignity of the victim. It is the duty of the State to safeguard vulnerable sections of the society, especially women, children, elderly persons and people," NHRC observed. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Stripped Naked, Paraded and Assaulted in Belagavi After Her Son Eloped With Girl, Seven Arrested.

Karnataka Woman Stripped and Beaten:

