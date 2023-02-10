The Meteorological Centre of Srinagar on Friday said that North Kashmir witnessed yellowish and dusty snowfall due to dust from neighbouring countries. According to report by Kashmir Dot Com, dust from Pakistan and Afghanistan turned the snow yellow in north Kashmir. The news was shared by Twitter user Imtiyaz Hussain, a police officer from Jammu and Kashmir. The Meteorological Centre Srinagar also reportedly confirmed the news, however, they deleted their tweet later. Avalanche Warnings in 12 Districts of Jammu and Kashmir Amid Heavy Snowfall.

North Kashmir Witnessed Yellowish Snowfall?

No surprise 😃 Dust from Pakistan, Afghanistan has turned snow yellow in north Kashmir: MeT - Kashmir Dot Com. https://t.co/QtOiLG1ANz — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) February 10, 2023

Pollution From Pakistan and Afghanistan Impacting Snowfall in Kashmir

In yet another finding that #Kashmir is emerging as the new crucible for #ClimateChange, @metsrinagar says the pollution from #Pakistan #Afghanistan is impacting the fine quality of #KashmirSnowhttps://t.co/jPHWnQWd04 — Kashmir Life (@KashmirLife) February 10, 2023

