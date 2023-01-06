The Kerala Administrative Tribunal on Wednesday quashed the appointment of the principals to three Government Law Colleges (GLC) in the State - GLC Ernakulam, GLC Thrissur, and GLC Thiruvananthapuram. The bench observed that the UGC Regulations 2010 in place at the time were not complied with when they were appointed. Centre Appoints Two Judicial Members in Kerala Administrative Tribunal.

They Were Not in Accordance With UGC Regulations 2010, Observes Bench:

