Kerala has become the first state in India to eliminate extreme poverty, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced during a special assembly session on Saturday, November 1, coinciding with State Formation Day, also known as Kerala Piravi. Declaring the milestone as the dawn of a new era, Vijayan highlighted that this achievement was the result of the four-year-long Extreme Poverty Alleviation Project (EPEP) launched by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in 2021. The initiative identified over 64,000 families living in extreme poverty and implemented targeted welfare measures addressing housing, healthcare, food, and education. Vijayan noted that more than INR 1,000 crore was spent to achieve this landmark goal, which he described as a "historic moment for Kerala." Kerala All Set to Become First Indian State to Eradicate Extreme Poverty, Claims Minister MB Rajesh.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Declares Kerala Free from Extreme Poverty

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced in a special assembly session that the state is now free from extreme poverty (Source: Kerala Legislative Assembly) pic.twitter.com/9i1QskjaLd — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2025

