A court in Kerala recently sentenced a 62-year-old man to 35 years of rigorous imprisonment for reportedly committing the offence of rape and penetrative sexual assault on a girl child with a mental disability. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on the accused. Rekha R, the Fast Track Special Court Judge at Thiruvananthapuram, passed the Order. The prosecution said that the 2nd accused person had committed the offences of rape and sexual assault on the child in January 2013 by taking advantage of her mental disability. It must be noted that the first accused was also charged with the same offences; however, he passed away during the pendency of the proceedings. HC on Rape Case: Kerala High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Mother Who Facilitated Rape of Her Minor Daughter by Stepfather, Says 'An Insult to Motherhood if Proved To Be True'.

Court on POCSO Act

