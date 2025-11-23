A pilot of a chartered flight has been booked after he was accused of sexual assault by a cabin crew member in Bengaluru. According to a report in PTI, the pilot allegedly sexually assaulted a 26-year-old cabin crew member in a hotel in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The incident occurred in Bengaluru on November 18 and came to light after the victim lodged a complaint at Begumpet Police Station in Hyderabad. Post this, a "Zero FIR" (an FIR registered irrespective of the place of crime) was registered under relevant sections of BNS. Later, the case was transferred to Halasuru police station in Bengaluru. "They are investigating the case," a police official from Begumpet Police Station said. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Held for Misbehaving With Woman Under Pretext of Petting Her Dog.

Pilot Booked for Sexually Assaulting Cabin Crew Member in Bengaluru

A case has been filed against a #charteredflight pilot for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old cabin crew member in #Bengaluru. The victim, who is from #Hyderabad, reported the incident at #Begumpet #PoliceStation, leading to a 'Zero FIR' being registered. Details… pic.twitter.com/DJjoDin3Jf — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) November 23, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

