Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was greeted with black flags by SFI in Kollam. SFI students held black flag protest against Khan while his motorcade was passing through the road under heavy police escort. A video showing group of men waving black banners at the governor's vehicle was shared by news agency ANI. In another video, a SFI student can be heard saying "Go Back" to the governor, to which he replies "I will not go back". The high voltage drama took place in Kollam on Saturday, January 27. Following the protest, Arif Mohammed Khan was seen reprimanding Kerala police for failing to maintain law and order. Arif Mohammed Khan Speech Cut Short: Kerala Governor Reads Last Paragraph While Addressing Beginning of Assembly Budget Session (Watch Video).

SFI Holds Black-Flag Protest Against Kerala Governor:

#WATCH | Kollam: SFI holds black-flag protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. pic.twitter.com/OGFdg214Wm — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

Kerala Governor Reprimands Police:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)