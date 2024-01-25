Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, on Thursday, January 25, cut short his speech and read only the last paragraph while addressing the beginning of the Kerala Assembly budget session. A video of the incident showing the Kerala Governor cutting short his speech has also gone viral on social media. "It is my honour to address this august body of the representatives of the people of Kerala, marking the beginning of the 10th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly. And now will read the last paragraph," he said. SFI Protest: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Accuses Police of Inaction.

Arif Mohammed Khan Cuts Short His Speech

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan cuts short his speech and reads only the last paragraph while addressing the beginning of the Kerala Assembly budget session. He says, "It is my honour to address this august body of the representatives of the… pic.twitter.com/u0Ony7TvtG — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

