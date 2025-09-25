In Narsampally village of Telangana, a young woman who married against her parents’ wishes was allegedly kidnapped from her in-laws’ home on Wednesday, sparking outrage after a video of the incident went viral. The couple had tied the knot four months ago, but the woman’s parents opposed the union, claiming the groom lacked a “proper” career. Both families are related and belong to the same caste. Police said that after the wedding, the woman’s parents and relatives visited her in-laws’ house, leading to a heated argument. During the incident, the husband and in-laws alleged they were beaten and had chilli powder thrown at them. A kidnap case has been registered against the woman’s parents and four others at Keesara police station. The woman told police she is currently with her father and plans to visit the station the following day. Kidnapping Caught on Camera in Vellore: 3-Year-Old Boy Abducted Outside Home in Broad Daylight, Father Attacked with Chilli Powder (Watch Video).

Narsampally Woman Allegedly Kidnapped by Parents Over Marriage Dispute

A woman in Narsampally, Hyderabad, was allegedly kidnapped by her own family from her in-laws' home after she married against her parents wishes. A viral video shows the incident, and police have registered a case against her parents and relatives. Video Credits: FB pic.twitter.com/AH9NtEv16e — Priyanka Koul (@Priyankakaul13) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priyanka Kaul), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

