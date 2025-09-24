A shocking incident unfolded in Gudiyatham, Vellore district, Tamil Nadu, when a three-year-old boy was kidnapped outside his home on Tuesday, captured on CCTV. The footage shows a helmeted man stepping out of a car with a Karnataka number plate, waiting as the boy’s father, Venu, parked his scooter. The suspect suddenly rushed in and carried the child into the car, spraying chilli powder at Venu, who tried to intervene but fell. The boy was later rescued by police, and Venu was seen holding his traumatised son. Authorities confirmed the suspect remains at large, and the car’s number plate appears fake. All border check-posts have been alerted, and police teams are intensively tracking the vehicle while investigating the motive behind the brazen daylight abduction. Hyderabad: 2 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers and a Car Driver Arrested for Kidnapping, Gang Rape and Murder of 32-Year-Old Woman.

Kidnapping in Vellore

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)