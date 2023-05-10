A major fire broke out on the top floor of Saraf Bhavan near Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. 9 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and are trying to extinguish the fire. Video from the scene showed thick black smoke coming out of the building. Further details into the incident is awaited. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Army Base Hospital in Cantonment Area, No Casualties Reported.

Kolkata Fire

#WATCH | Kolkata: A fire broke out on the top floor of Saraf Bhavan near Raj Bhavan, 9 fire tenders are on the spot and trying to extinguish the fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pSFtgnPFnN — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

