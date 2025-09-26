Navratri celebrations in Bhopal took a controversial turn as the members of Shri Krishna Seva Samiti in Avadhpuri reportedly asked devotees to sip Gangajal (holy water of the Ganga River), sprinkled cow urine and asked them to chant "Jai Shri Ram" before entering Garba pandals. The committee has set strict rules, including wearing a tilak, tying a sacred thread, and carrying Aadhaar cards, to allegedly prevent non-Hindus from attending. Posters outside the pandals warned non-Hindus of being turned away and showed images of sticks and shoes as a threat. Videos of the ritual and enforcement have gone viral on social media, sparking debate over religious exclusivity. Officials said the measures were aimed at protecting the traditional Navratri custom. Kidnapping Caught on Camera in Mandsaur: Woman Kidnapped During Garba Practice in MP, Rescued by Police as 4 Arrested Including 2 Women; Video Goes Viral.

Devotees Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to Enter Garba Pandals in Bhopal During Navratri

Shri Krishna Seva Samiti Sprinkle Cow Urine on Devotees Entering Garba Pandals

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aaj Tak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

