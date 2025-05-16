In a shocking incident near Kozhikode in Kerala, a woman had a narrow escape after a truck rolled backward and knocked down her scooter. The accident occurred around 7:30 am on the uphill stretch from Peringalam town to Kozhikode Medical College, near CWRDM. The truck, carrying hollow bricks, suddenly lost control and began rolling backwards. Ozhayadi native Ashwathi, who was on a scooter behind the truck, was thrown onto the road on impact. Miraculously, she escaped serious injury as the truck stopped just inches away after hitting a tree. The terrifying moment was captured on CCTV. Local residents, alerted by the noise, rushed to her aid and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Accident Caught on Camera in Rohtak: Elderly Woman Killed, Biker Injured After Speeding Bike Rams Into Auto-Rickshaw on Sheela Bypass in Haryana, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Narrow Escape for Woman as Truck Rolls Back on Incline

