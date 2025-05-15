A horrific accident was caught on camera n Haryana's Rohtak today, May 15. A disturbing footage of the accident shared by the news agency IANS shows a speeding bike colliding with an auto-rickshaw in Rohtak, Haryana. The accident occurred near Rivaj Hotel on the Sheela Bypass. It is learned that an elderly woman died while the bike rider was injured in the accident. Meanwhile, the injured were hospitalised, and the police launched an investigation into the incident. Haryana Road Accident: 6 Sanitation Workers Killed, 5 Injured As Speeding Van Rams Into Them on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh; Disturbing Video.

Accident Caught on Camera in Rohtak (Trigger Warning)

Rohtak, Haryana: A severe collision between a turning auto-rickshaw and a speeding bike near Rivaj Hotel on Sheela Bypass was captured on CCTV. The accident left an elderly woman dead and the bike rider injured. The injured has been hospitalized, and police are investigating pic.twitter.com/ak3o0t0cE5 — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)