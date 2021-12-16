Former Karnataka Speaker and Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar made shocking comment in the state assembly on Thursday. Kumar said, "There’s a saying... when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it.". The Congress leader made this shocking comment when assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was finidng it difficult to control the house. The video of the incident has gone viral. No one opposed the offensive remark. The Karnataka Assembly Speaker and members of the Assembly were heard breaking out into laughter.

