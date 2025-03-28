The Madras high court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who is facing heat over his jokes and a parody song on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Earlier in the day, Kunal Kamra submitted in the high court that he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State since then" and that he feared arrest by Mumbai Police, PTI reported. Kunal Kamra Controversy: Stand-Up Comedian Moves Madras High Court Seeking Transit Anticipatory Bail Amid Row Over ‘Traitor’ Jibe Against Eknath Shinde.

Kunal Kamra Gets Anticipatory Bail

