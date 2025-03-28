New Delhi, March 28: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who is facing multiple criminal cases over the "traitor" jibe towards Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Friday petitioned the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail. Kamra's plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Justice Sunder Mohan, who assured to examine the matter later in the day.

Mumbai's MIDC police station on Monday registered a Zero FIR against Kamra for cracking an allegedly objectionable joke during a stand-up comedy show. The Khar Police booked Yuva Sena general secretary Rahool Kanal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act. They also detained 20 Sena activists. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9, Dixit Gedam said two offences have been registered at Khar police station. Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Maharashtra Council Accepts Breach of Privilege Notice Against Stand-Up Comedian Over ‘Traitor’ Jibe.

One is against Kamra for derogatory comments, while the other is against people who vandalised the Unicontinental hotel where the shoot of Kamra's comedy show took place. He further added that the investigation is underway. Shiv Sena has condemned the "distasteful and defamatory" remarks made by Kamra during his recent performance at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai, where he performed a parody song targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde Row: Non-Cognisable Offence Registered Against Stand-Up Comedian After Complaint Filed at Wagle Police Station in Thane.

Police have already booked Kamra under section 356(2) (defamation) of the BNS. The Mumbai Police had served two summons to Kamra, who has not yet appeared to give his statement. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday accepted a privilege notice against Kamra and forwarded it to the Privileges Committee. "I have accepted the notice of breach of privilege against Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and have sent it to Privilege Committee chairman Prasad Lad. The future course of action regarding the motion will be decided by the committee," said Upper House Chairman Ram Shinde.

