Panic broke out during a Muharram procession on Sunday, July 6, when a towering 170-foot Tazia collapsed in front of a crowd in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when those carrying the Tazia reportedly lost balance, causing it to fall abruptly. A viral video shows the moment the Tazia began to tilt and topple as onlookers quickly fled the scene to avoid harm. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the chaos. Leopard Attack in Lakhimpur Kheri: Man Fights Off Leopard After Big Cat Attacks Brick Kiln Workers in Uttar Pradesh, Videos Go Viral.

