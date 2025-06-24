In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a leopard attacked brick kiln workers in Lakhimpur Kheri today, June 24. Multiple videos showing the leopard attacking brick kiln workers have also gone viral on social media. The alleged incident occurred at a brick kiln in the Jugnupur area of Dhaurpur Forest Range, Lakhimpur Kheri. One of the videos that surfaced online shows a 35-year-old man named Mihilal fighting the leopard and bringing it down. The viral clip shows the Mihilal pinning the big cat down and clutching the leopard's mouth. Another video shows villagers and brick kiln workers throwing bricks and stones as Mihilal traps the big cat. After a fierce struggle, the leopard retreated into a nearby field but was captured by the forest department, which tranquilised the big cat. It is also reported that several people were injured in the animal attack. Lakhimpur Kheri: Auto Driver Gets Stuck on Railway Tracks After Attempted Crossing Despite Closed Barrier, Made To Do Sit-Ups by Angry Officials (Watch Video).

Leopard Attacks Brick Kiln Workers in Lakhimpur Kheri

Leopard Attacks Brick Kiln Workers in Lakhimpur Kheri; Man Fights Off Beast, Several Injured In Lakhimpur Kheri district, a leopard attacked labourers working at a brick kiln. A 35-year-old man named Mihilal managed to overpower the leopard and brought it down. A fierce… pic.twitter.com/LaWX15rYcB — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) June 24, 2025

Viral Video Shows Man Wrestling the Big Cat

उत्तर प्रदेश – जिला लखीमपुर खीरी में ईंट भट्ठे पर काम कर रहे मजदूरों पर तेंदुए ने हमला बोला। 35 साल के मिहीलाल ने तेंदुए को नीचे गिरा लिया। दोनों में भिड़ंत होती रही। थक हारकर तेंदुआ खेत में घुस गया। बाद में वन विभाग ने पहुंचकर तेंदुआ पकड़ा। कई लोग घायल हैं। pic.twitter.com/tqVqUC7vlF — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 24, 2025

Leopard Captured by Forest Department

देखिये लखीमपुर खीरी के धौरहरा के ग्राम बबुरी में एक युवक मिहीलाल की तेंदुए से भिड़ंत हो गई। युवक ने तेंदुए को काफी देर तक दबोचे रखा, जबकि आसपास मौजूद सैकड़ों ग्रामीणों ने तेंदुए पर ईंट-पत्थर फेंके। इसके बावजूद, तेंदुआ उठकर युवक पर हमला करने में सफल रहा, जिससे युवक घायल हो गया।… pic.twitter.com/k3Kc5LdoC2 — गुरु प्रसाद यादव, लखनऊ (@guruprasadyada5) June 24, 2025

