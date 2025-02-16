YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary has alleged that he and his friends were attacked by 8-10 armed goons, including individuals identified as Aman Baisla and Harsh Vikal, shortly after arriving in India from Moscow on February 16, 2025, at 4:30 AM via Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport. According to Chaudhary, the attackers followed them from the airport to Noida in three vehicles, including a Thar and an Etios. The goons, allegedly armed with multiple weapons, damaged their Scorpio N vehicle, smashing windows and attempting to harm them. Chaudhary stated that he narrowly escaped the situation by keeping his composure, but the attackers continued to pursue them across Delhi and Noida. Chaudhary also claimed that no police helpline responded during the incident. Tagging authorities, including Uttar Pradesh Police, Delhi Police, and the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he urged for immediate action. Responding to the allegations, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police requested details of the incident’s location and asked Chaudhary to share his contact information via direct message for further investigation. After YouTube Content Creation, Lakshay Chaudhary to Now Host Stand-Up Comedy Tour; Details Inside.

YouTuber Alleges 8–10 Armed Goons Chased Him From Delhi Airport to Noida

This is serious @Uppolice @myogioffice @DelhiPolice Me and my friends came back to India today 16.02.2025 4:30 AM from Moscow on T-2. One of my friend came to pick us in My scorpio N. 8-10 goons including Aman Baisla & Harsh Vikal followed us from Airport with plenty of weapons. pic.twitter.com/rpBrKiaKfT — Lakshay Chaudhary (@lakshayonly) February 16, 2025

Claims No Police Helpline Responded

are we really safe even in our capital city? Anybody can k!ll anyone on open road and not even a single Police helpline took the call. Ye Gundey bhi free ghumengey. If anything happens to me these people will be responsible. — Lakshay Chaudhary (@lakshayonly) February 16, 2025

Noida Police Responds After Post Goes Viral

कृपया घटना किस थाना क्षेत्र की है अवगत कराएं एवं पीड़ित का संपर्क नंबर हमारे डायरेक्ट मैसेज में साझा करें, जिससे संबंधित को उचित कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया जा सके। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) February 16, 2025

