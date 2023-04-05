Lakshay Chaudhary is a young and talented stand-up comedian in India. He hails from Muzaffarnagar and is currently residing in Noida (NCR). Lakshay has studied BSC Physics Hons at Uttaranchal University in Dehradun. But his interest always lies in creating content. Hence, at 20-21, he started making content on YouTube. Lakshay started making vines and eventually shifted to making full-fledged content on his YouTube channel.

Lakshay’s content usually consisted of day-to-day life, relatable and funny incidents, jokes and hilarious skits with social messages. His upbeat and light content resonated with many young viewers in no time. A few months after he started his channel, Lakshay’s videos went viral. His subscribers often praised his sense of humour, encouraging him to follow his other dream - stand-up comedy.

In India, comedy has a huge impact on people’s life. We all have grown up watching comedy shows on various TV channels. Comedy content can be enjoyed alone, with family and friends. From TV comedy shows and competitions to stand-up shows, we have witnessed a big transition in telling jokes and punches. Among all the young comedians and creators we have in India, Lakshay Chaudhary is one of them.

For Lakshay, being humorous is the best way to express himself. A silly joke can easily help him to convey even the deepest of thoughts while erupting laughter in a room. Hence, he is set to do a stand-up comedy tour in different Indian cities. The comedian is excited about this tour and hopes to spread joy wherever he performs.

Comedian Lakshay Chaudhary’s Stand-up comedy tour starts on April 8 and will continue until May 27, 2023. People can book their tickets on Book My Show website. His fans and comedy lovers can catch up with his shows in cities like Noida, Kanpur, Dehradun, Indore and many others.