President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah on Sunday (February 6) expressed grief and paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died due to multiple organ failure this morning. Sharing a picture with the late singer, President Kovind wrote, “Lata-ji’s demise is heartbreaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable.”

See Tweets:

An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere. pic.twitter.com/FfQ8lmjHGN — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

सुर व संगीत की पूरक लता दीदी ने अपनी सुर साधना व मंत्रमुग्ध कर देने वाली वाणी से न सिर्फ भारत बल्कि पूरे विश्व में हर पीढ़ी के जीवन को भारतीय संगीत की मिठास से सराबोर किया। संगीत जगत में उनके योगदान को शब्दों में पिरोना संभव नहीं है। उनका निधन मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। pic.twitter.com/uRwKwZa4KG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 6, 2022

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

I pay my heart-felt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharatratna Lata Mangeshkar. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 6, 2022

