As political temperatures rise ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, former minister Tej Pratap Yadav made a dramatic statement targeting his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. Addressing supporters, Tej Pratap invoked mythology, saying, “If Tejashwi claims to be Krishna and I am Arjun, let him prove it by playing the flute.” He further warned voters against trusting “an impostor who cries like a child,” asserting, “I carry the blood of Lalu Prasad Yadav.” Promising free electricity if elected, he positioned himself as the rightful heir to Lalu’s legacy. The Yadav brothers’ public rift has become a talking point ahead of Bihar assembly elections 2025. ‘Tej Pratap Yadav Has Affair With Another Woman Named Nishu Sinha, Tejashwi Yadav Sponsored Their Maldives Trip’: BJP Makes Big Claim Over Leaked Facebook Chats.

Tej Pratap Yadav Takes a Swipe at Brother

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Former Minister Tej Pratap Yadav says, "Do not believe an impostor who starts crying like a kid... I have the blood of Lalu Yadav in my veins. If you vote for me, you will give victory to Lalu Yadav... If you vote for me, electricity will be provided for… pic.twitter.com/43fXdq4opa — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

