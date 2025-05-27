BJP leader Dr Nikhil Anand has made explosive claims alleging that Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is involved in an extramarital affair with a woman named Nishu Sinha. According to leaked Facebook Messenger chats shared on social media, Tejashwi Yadav reportedly sponsored a Maldives trip for Tej Pratap and Nishu, suggesting deeper family involvement. The chats, which appear to be between two of Tej Pratap’s girlfriends apart from his now ex-wife Aishwarya Rai, hint at complex personal and political drama within the Yadav family. Anand alleges that the expulsion of Tej Pratap from the family and party is a temporary political move, with plans to reinstate him post-elections. He also claimed the leaked chats exposed a cover-up and called for a thorough investigation into the source and authenticity of the messages, stating that the episode has laid bare the private lives behind the family’s political facade. ‘What Was the Need To Destroy My Life?’: Ex-RJD Leader Tej Pratap’s Estranged Wife Aishwarya Rai Breaks Silence, Questions Yadav Family After His Expulsion.

‘Affair, Maldives Trip Funded by Tejashwi’: BJP Shares Leaked Facebook Chats

पता नहीं यह फेसबुक मैसेंजर चैट कहां से, किसने और कैसे पब्लिक डोमेन में भेजा है या लीक किया है। लेकिन यह तेज प्रताप की आधिकारिक पत्नी ऐश्वर्या राय के अलावा, दो प्रेमिकाओं के बीच की बातचीत प्रतीत होती है। इसका मतलब तो मामला और भी संगीन व गंभीर है। इससे तो लगता है कि तेजस्वी यादव… https://t.co/GFWIg1p6uj pic.twitter.com/viiEgkHyah — Dr. Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) May 26, 2025

