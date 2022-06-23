Manish Jagan Agrawal, the digital media coordinator of the Samajwadi Party, was slammed by 10-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam from Northeast India for calling her a foreigner on Twitter after sharing her photo with a placard near the Taj Mahal.

In a tweet, Agrawal tells "Foreign tourists are also forced to show mirror to BJP ruled Yogi government, Yamuna ji is full of dirt in BJP government, this dirt is a bad stain on the beauty of Taj Mahal, it is very shameful for foreign tourists to show the mirror to the government, India and This image of UP has been created by the BJP government".

Licypriya replied in a tweet and said "Hello Sir, I'm a proud Indian". "I'm not a foreigner".

Check Tweet Below:

Hello Sir, I'm a proud Indian. I'm not a foreigner. 🙏 https://t.co/KBshDFJzQM — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) June 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)