In a dramatic turn of events in Sonbhadra, police intercepted an Indian Oil tanker allegedly transporting gas from Jalandhar to Jhansi, only to discover 900 boxes of liquor hidden inside. The tanker, en route to Bihar via Jharkhand, was found to contain 8,006.4 liters of English liquor, concealed under the guise of gas. Driver Jagmal Singh, arrested on the spot, provided fake documents to authorities, attempting to pass off the illicit cargo as legitimate gas transportations, but Indian Oil denied any connection to the vehicle. Police suspect a larger smuggling ring behind the operation, with investigations ongoing. The liquor, worth INR 50 lakh, was meant for delivery in Ranchi, with smugglers using coded WhatsApp messages. Police continue their probe, tracking the network behind the illicit trade. Liquor Inside Oil Tanker in Muzaffarpur: 200 Boxes of Alcohol Found Hidden in HP Oil Tanker in Dry State Bihar, Video Surfaces.

Liquor Inside Oil Tanker in Sonbhadra:

कागजों में इंडियन ऑयल का एक टैंकर जालंधर से गैस लेकर झांसी (यूपी) के लिए चला। रास्ते में सोनभद्र पुलिस ने रोका। चेक किया तो पता चला कि टैंकर में गैस नहीं, 900 पेटी शराब थी, जो झारखंड के रास्ते बिहार पहुंचनी थी। ड्राइवर जगमाल सिंह अरेस्ट है। सप्लायरों की तलाश जारी है। pic.twitter.com/zjjTnQrebv — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 1, 2025

