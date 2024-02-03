Former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran BJP leader LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. The news was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Indian Prime Minister said, "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna." PM Narendra Modi also said that he spoke to LK Advani and congratulated him on being conferred the Bharat Ratna. "One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insight," PM Modi said. Ram Temple Consecration: Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani to Skip Ayodhya’s Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Due to Extreme Cold Weather.

LK Advani To Get Bharat Ratna

"LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna," tweets PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/mJ86ieWKYY — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

His Contribution to the Development of India Is Monumental

Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024

