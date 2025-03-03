Recently, the Delhi High Court said that if a consensual physical relationship continues for a long period, it cannot be said that the woman's consent was purely based on the promise to marry. The Delhi High Court bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh observed that to convict a person for the offence of rape on false pretext of marriage, there must be a clinching and clear evidence that physical relations were established only on the basis of promise to marry which was never intended to be kept. The Delhi High Court observed while setting aside the conviction and order of sentence of a man in a rape case. The man was convicted under Sections 366 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Delhi Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped Multiple Times by Tuition Teacher, Probe Underway.

HC Sets Aside Rape Conviction of Man

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

