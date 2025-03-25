In a shocking case of rash driving, two people were injured after an SUV, speeding at high velocity, collided with a scooty and dragged it for several kilometres in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident, near Lulu Mall, occurred when the SUV, driven by an engineer, rammed into the scooty carrying two siblings. The impact threw the siblings off, while the scooty became lodged under the SUV and was dragged along the road. An eyewitness captured the terrifying scene on video, showing sparks flying as the SUV sped away. Hit and Run Caught on Camera: 19-Year-Old B.Tech Student Killed in High-Speed Crash, Driver on the Run (Disturbing Visual).

Lucknow Hit-and-Drag

ये लखनऊ की सड़कों पर विचर रहे हैवान हैं! लुलु मॉल के पास तेज़ रफ्तार एसयूवी की टक्कर से स्कूटी सवार भाई - बहन छिटक कर दूर गिरे, एसयूवी में फंसकर कई किलोमीटर तक घिसटती चली गई स्कूटी, जिससे सड़क पर फैलती रही चिंगारी. लेकिन नही रोकी एसयूवी। राहगीरों ने वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर… pic.twitter.com/dLyrHzugik — Gyanendra Shukla (@gyanu999) March 25, 2025

