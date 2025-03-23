A tragic accident on Safidon Road claimed the life of a 19-year-old B.Tech student from Gurugram on March 14. The victim, identified as Jatin, was fatally injured when a speeding car lost control and crashed. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident and remains untraceable. Authorities have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and are actively investigating to identify and locate the driver. The police have urged witnesses to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation. Hit-and-Run Caught on Camera in Indore: Class 8 Boy Sent Flying in Air After Speeding Car Hits Scooter on Annapurna Road, Dies; Father and Sister Sustain Injuries (Watch Video).

19-Year-Old B.Tech Student Killed in High-Speed Crash

Jind, Haryana: A high-speed car accident on March 14 at Safidon Road claimed the life of 19-year-old Jatin, a https://t.co/GvOBA0LUTg student from Gurugram. The driver, who fled the scene, remains untraceable. CCTV footage has surfaced, and police are actively investigating the… pic.twitter.com/DbLMWKcG8Y — IANS (@ians_india) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)