In an unfortunate incident, a plane crashed into a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district during training where a pilot lost his life while another was critically injured. The incident is said to have taken place in Chorhata where the plane hit the temple during the training. After the incident, the pilot who was critically injured was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he died during the treatment.

Check Tweet:

Madhya Pradesh | A pilot died while another was injured after a plane crashed into a temple in Rewa district during the training: Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin pic.twitter.com/KumJTAlALs — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

Watch Video:

