Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan's helicopter made an emergency landing on Sunday due to technical glitch. The chief minister is reported to be safe. The MP CM's chopper landed in Manawar town of Dhar district. According to the reports, CM Chauhan will now embark to Dhar via road, CMO said. Madhya Pradesh Will Become $550 Trillion Economy, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Watch Video).

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing:

Madhya Pradesh | CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's helicopter made an emergency landing due to a technical problem in Manawar while CM Chouhan was going to Dhar from Manawar. He is now going to Dhar via road: CMO pic.twitter.com/iIb3ej7zPF — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 15, 2023

