Madhya Pradesh [India], January 8 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the state has investment-friendly policies and would contribute to the Prime Minister's words of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

The Chief Minister stated, "For investment, we've good infrastructure, ample land, water, 24x7 power and skilled manpower. Our policies are investors friendly. PM said to make India a USD 5 trillion economy and for that MP will become a USD 550 billion economy."

Chouhan invited Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to dinner on Saturday, who visited the state to participate in the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which is to be held from January 8 to 10 in Indore.

He expressed his expectations from the NRIs and inspired them to participate in the Global Investor's Summit. "You are the brand ambassadors of Madhya Pradesh. You must invest in Madhya Pradesh and inspire others," said Chouhan while addressing the NRIs.

He also mentioned that an executive committee would be formed for NRIs of Madhya Pradesh who are "Friends of Madhya Pradesh".

Its meetings will be held every six months and those who have achieved a distinguished position in business will be rewarded and declared as brand ambassadors of Madhya Pradesh abroad. (ANI)

