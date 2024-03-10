Madhya Pradesh: Female Cheetah Gamini, Brought From South Africa, Gives Birth to Five Cubs in Kuno National Park (See Pics and Video)

Female cheetah Gamini, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to five cubs in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav took to his official twitter handle to share the news with users today. In his tweet, the latter wrote, “High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, age about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today. This takes the tally of the Indian born cubs to 13. This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa.” Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which has led to successful mating and birth of the cubs. The total number of cheetahs, including cubs in Kuno National Park, is 26, he added. Good News for Indian Wildlife: Namibian Cheetah Translocated to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh Gives Birth to Four Cubs (Watch Video).

Female Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth to Five Cubs

High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, age about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today. This takes the tally of the Indian born cubs to 13. This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of… pic.twitter.com/2II0QIc7LY — Bhupender Yadav (मोदी का परिवार) (@byadavbjp) March 10, 2024

