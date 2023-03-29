Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs that were translocated to India from Namibia. Yadav also shared a video of the four cubs that were born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on September 17 last year. The news of one of the cheetahs giving birth to four cubs brings good news to Indian wildlife as Project Cheetah is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to environmental protection and wildlife conservation. Madhya Pradesh: Female Cheetah 'Shasha' Brought From Namibia to Kuno National Park Dies of Kidney Ailment (See Pic).

Four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India from Namibia: Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2023

#WATCH | Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav shares a video of four cubs born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on 17th September 2022. pic.twitter.com/pxaKaipqnM — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

