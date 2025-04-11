A disturbing video from Tikamgarh District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh has surfaced, showing a young child holding a glucose bottle for his ailing father due to the unavailability of a stand. The incident occurred on April 8, when Pappu Ahirwar from Sundarpur village was admitted with severe kidney pain. His son accompanied him to the hospital. When no IV stand was found, hospital staff handed the glucose bottle to the boy. A video from inside the ward, now viral on social media, shows the child standing beside his father, holding the bottle. Hospital officials claim a ward boy had gone to fetch a stand at the time. Civil Surgeon Dr. Amit Shukla has ordered an inquiry. The patient was discharged the following day, but the video has raised serious questions about hospital negligence. Auraiya: Man Carries Sister’s Body on Bike After Allegedly Being Denied Ambulance at Government Hospital in Uttar Pradesh (Disturbing Video).

Child Holds Glucose Bottle for Ailing Father at Tikamgarh Hospital

