A distressing incident highlighting the failure of basic healthcare services emerged from Auraiya, where a man was forced to carry the body of his deceased sister on his back due to the unavailability of an ambulance. A video of the incident surfaced on April 11. According to local reports, the woman had passed away at a government hospital. When her brother requested an ambulance to transport the body, he was allegedly denied assistance. With no other option, he tied the body to his back and began walking to their village. Auraiya Shocker: Farmer Climbs High-Tension Electricity Pole Demanding Compensation in Uttar Pradesh; UP Police Intervene After Goes Viral.

इंसानियत को शर्मसार कर देने वाली तस्वीर औरैया से सामने आई है। एक भाई को अपनी मृत बहन का शव एंबुलेंस न मिलने पर अपनी पीठ पर बांधकर अस्पताल से ले जाना पड़ा। सिस्टम की संवेदनहीनता ने रिश्तों को बोझ बना दिया। pic.twitter.com/BAUkXsGeQn — 🪶 शब्दबाण 🏹 (@shbdbaan) April 10, 2025

